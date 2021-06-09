Bears Wide Receiver Sums Up Justin Fields’ Deep Ball

The Chicago Bears’ organization is buzzing with excitement after the drafting of first-round quarterback Justin Fields.

Trading up from No. 20 to No. 11, the franchise clearly had a significant level of confidence in the young QB when they made their call on draft night. And from the looks of things this offseason, the Bears are more than happy with their decision.

After an offseason workout on Wednesday, Chicago wide receiver Darnell Mooney gushed over his Fields’ ability to throw the deep ball.

“It’s a beautiful ball, man. He knows where he wants to put it and it’s very accurate,” Mooney said, per Bears insider Chris Emma. … Great player, great person as well.”

Fields became well known for his deadly-accurate deep ball during his time as a star QB for Ohio State. His accuracy rating ranked among the highest in college football last year while throwing the ball an average 10.4 yards on depth of target, per PFF. 709 of his 2,098 passing yards came on passes more than 20 yards through the air.

As of right now, Fields is set to start the season as a backup quarterback behind Andy Dalton.

That being said, Mooney’s statements could be an indicator that the former Buckeye standout is getting QB1 reps. Unless the second-year wideout has dropped in the WR depth chart, he’s been catching some passes from Fields as part of the starting unit this offseason.

