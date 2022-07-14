Bears Wideout Sums Up His Chemistry With Justin Fields

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Justin Fields' first season with the Chicago Bears was a rough one to say the least. But one of the receivers who really broke out during Fields' first year had a lot of good things to say about their growing chemistry.

Speaking to The Athletic, wide receiver Darnell Mooney said that there's a lot more chemistry with Fields now. He said that Fields was drafted to the Bears "for a reason" and is pleased by the natural chemistry they're building.

“We’re just similar guys,” Mooney said. “We’re not forcing anything. It’s just natural. He got drafted here for a reason. I got drafted here for a reason.”

Mooney enjoyed a breakout season in 2021. He had 81 receptions for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Bears in all four categories.

But while Mooney thrived as the Chicago Bears' new No. 1 receiver, Justin Fields largely struggled. He played 12 games and went 2-8 as a starter, completing less than 60-percent of his passes for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Given that the Chicago Bears traded up to bring Fields into the fold, they're going to be expecting a big return on their investment in him very soon - preferably early in the 2022 season.

But Chicago's receiving corps is notoriously thin at the moment. Fields will need chemistry with more than just Mooney to get to where he needs to be.

Will Justin Fields have a breakout season in 2022?