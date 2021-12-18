Bears WR Has Telling Comment About QB Justin Fields

Despite some of his rookie-year struggles, Justin Fields has believers in the Chicago Bears locker room.

On Saturday, Bears wide receiver Damiere Byrd had some high praise for the first-year QB. Telling Chris Emma of 670 “The Score,” Fields is “rock solid.”

Damiere Byrd said of Justin Fields: "He's rock solid. No matter how good we're playing, how bad we're playing, he's the same guy. He attacks every opportunity that he has. When he steps in the huddle, you can feel his confidence." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 18, 2021

“No matter how good we’re playing, how bad we’re playing, he’s the same guy,” Byrd explained. “He attacks every opportunity that he has. When he steps in the huddle, you can feel his confidence.”

That has to be assuring for Fields, who’s had his growing pains over the course of his rookie season. But, in any given Bears game you can see flashes of what made him the No. 11 overall pick.

Justin Fields gets it right back 😅 pic.twitter.com/vppfnRfom6 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 13, 2021

Through 11 games, the Ohio State product is completing about 58 percent of his passes for 1,585 yards and six touchdowns to 10 interceptions. But he’s made some special plays with his legs, adding 385 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

The Bears will try to continue Fields’ development over the final few games of the regular season. The first of which is against the Vikings on Monday night.