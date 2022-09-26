Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick has always been a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

He also knows how difficult it is to gameplan for him as the Patriots have a big test coming up this Sunday against the Packers. He raved about Rodgers to the media on Monday afternoon and confirmed that he has no weaknesses as a quarterback.

"Pretty much everything. He’s very smart. A very good athlete," Belichick said via Fox News. "He’s got very good quickness and the ability to avoid and escape guys in the pocket to extend plays. Really no weaknesses with the player at all. Tremendous amount of experience in game situation management. He’s as good as there is."

Belichick is going to be up a creek going into this matchup. He's likely not going to have starting quarterback Mac Jones available since he suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

That means one of Brian Hoyer or Bailey Zappe will get the start as the Patriots look to avoid falling to 2-3 overall.

This will be the fourth time that Belichick goes up against Rodgers. He's 2-1 against him in the previous three matchups.

Kickoff for this contest will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Oct. 2.