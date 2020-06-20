New York-Bred Tiz The Law Makes History With Belmont Stakes Win

In an incredibly strange sports calendar, today’s Belmont Stakes was the first leg of the 2020 Triple Crown. That worked out very well for favorite Tiz the Law, a New York-bred horse from Saratoga.

Tiz the Law entered today’s race as a solid favorite at 4/5 odds. He didn’t disappoint. On a race that was shortened by 1½-miles to 1⅛ miles, with jockey Manuel Franco riding, he finished the race in 1:46.53, winning comfortably by four lengths.

Even without fans in the stands, the win nets a cool $1 million. Now, he has to overcome the strange calendar ahead. There are 11 weeks until the next Triple Crown event.

With the win, Tiz the Law becomes the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes in 138 years. Forester took home the event in 1882. Dr Post and Max Player finished behind Tiz the Law.

THE NEW YORK HERO!!! TIZ THE LAW AND @jockeyfranco WIN THE $1,000,000 BELMONT STAKES! @nytbreeders pic.twitter.com/2z6SHNeldM — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 20, 2020

The Kentucky Derby has been delayed until Saturday, Sept. 5, while the Preakness Stakes will wrap up this year’s Triple Crown on Oct. 3.

Tiz the Law will look to continue on a serious hot streak. He has now won three straight races, and five of his six career starts.

After a long cold streak, we’ve had a bit of a run on Triple Crown winners. 2015’s American Pharoah became the first since Affirmed in 1978. We didn’t have to wait nearly as long for the next, with Justify winning all three legs in 2018. If Tiz the Law pulls it off, he’ll be the first New York-bred horse to ever accomplish the incredible feat.

