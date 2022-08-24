Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday.

First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close.

"It was great to see him come back around. I hope he's around again," Pickett said, per team insider Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Roethlisberger's appearance at Pittsburgh practice.

"So people are going to read too much into this, and it's going to be great radio for the next few days. but i would buy stock in the 'he did it on purpose' stance," one fan said of Big Ben's failure to meet with Pickett.

"Ben Roethlisberger ignoring Steelers QBs. A tradition unlike any other," another added.

"People finna overreact in 3, 2, 1......." another said.

For the first time since before Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004, the Steelers are entering the season without a clear knowledge of their starting QB. Big Ben's retirement after the 2021 season opened up a full-blown quarterback battle heading into this coming season.

The team selected Pickett with the 20th overall pick in this year's draft and traded for Mitch Trubisky earlier this offseason. Roethlisberger's former backup Mason Rudolph is also still on the roster.

Roethlisberger spent 18 seasons under center in Pittsburgh.