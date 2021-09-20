Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field.

It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 27 of 40 passes for 295 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Those numbers aren’t awful, but Big Ben knows he can be much better. He believes his team missed several big opportunities on Sunday.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a brutally honest message for the fans following the loss.

“I apologize to the fans,” Roethlisberger said at his post-game press conference.

Ben took all of the blame for this. All of it. Way more convincingly than usual. ‘I apologize to the fans,’ he said. — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) September 19, 2021

It’s pretty rare to hear a quarterback apologizing to the fan base, especially following a Week 2 game. However, it’s clear that Big Ben was very frustrated by his performance this weekend.

Thankfully for the Steelers, it’s still very early.

Pittsburgh is scheduled to take on Cincinnati in Week 3. The Bengals and the Steelers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.