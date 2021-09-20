The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday night.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks to the huddle during the second half of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field.

It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 27 of 40 passes for 295 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Those numbers aren’t awful, but Big Ben knows he can be much better. He believes his team missed several big opportunities on Sunday.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a brutally honest message for the fans following the loss.

“I apologize to the fans,” Roethlisberger said at his post-game press conference.

It’s pretty rare to hear a quarterback apologizing to the fan base, especially following a Week 2 game. However, it’s clear that Big Ben was very frustrated by his performance this weekend.

Thankfully for the Steelers, it’s still very early.

Pittsburgh is scheduled to take on Cincinnati in Week 3. The Bengals and the Steelers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

