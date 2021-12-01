Ben Roethlisberger wants to turn the page on the Steelers 41-10 beatdown at the hands of the Bengals on Sunday. And he said as much to the media on Tuesday. Calling the blowout loss “chewed bubblegum that’s been spit out.”

Ben on 41-10: "You know what, someone once said games like this are like bubblegum. You chew 'em for a little bit and you spit 'em out. That's kinda what I'm doing, so I'm moving on. I have no comments about last week because it's bubblegum that's been spit out." Danny Smith? pic.twitter.com/qMhfIGeF4i — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 1, 2021

When asked about the 31-point loss to Cincinnati, Big Ben responded, “You know what, someone once said games like this are like bubblegum.”

“You chew ’em for a little bit and you spit ’em out. That’s kinda what I’m doing, so I’m moving on.” the veteran quarterback said. “I have no comments about last week because it’s bubblegum that’s been spit out.”

Steelers fans are still trying to get the taste of Sunday’s loss out of their mouths.

Pittsburgh got rolled by its little brother in the division thanks in part to Roethlisberger’s turnovers and a defense that couldn’t stop a nosebleed. The Bengals seemingly did whatever they wanted in the ground game.

Much like Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger isn't changing the message re: this week's AFC North matchup. "If you have to give guys a message at this point in the year, where we are, maybe it's time to get guys in here who don't need a message." — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) December 1, 2021

Running back Joe Mixon ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile on the other sideline, the Steelers could only muster 51 total rushing yards and a trio of Ben Roethlisberger turnovers.

The loss dropped Pittsburgh to the bottom of the AFC North with a 5-5-1 record. Roethlisberger and the Steelers get their first chance to try to climb back up the standings Sunday against Baltimore.

The longtime rivals kickoff in the 4 PM window on CBS.