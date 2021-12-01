The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Interesting Comment About Blowout Loss vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on the sideline during a game.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 16: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers smiles as he looks on in the fourth quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger wants to turn the page on the Steelers 41-10 beatdown at the hands of the Bengals on Sunday. And he said as much to the media on Tuesday. Calling the blowout loss “chewed bubblegum that’s been spit out.”

When asked about the 31-point loss to Cincinnati, Big Ben responded, “You know what, someone once said games like this are like bubblegum.”

“You chew ’em for a little bit and you spit ’em out. That’s kinda what I’m doing, so I’m moving on.” the veteran quarterback said. “I have no comments about last week because it’s bubblegum that’s been spit out.”

Steelers fans are still trying to get the taste of Sunday’s loss out of their mouths.

Pittsburgh got rolled by its little brother in the division thanks in part to Roethlisberger’s turnovers and a defense that couldn’t stop a nosebleed. The Bengals seemingly did whatever they wanted in the ground game.

Running back Joe Mixon ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile on the other sideline, the Steelers could only muster 51 total rushing yards and a trio of Ben Roethlisberger turnovers.

The loss dropped Pittsburgh to the bottom of the AFC North with a 5-5-1 record. Roethlisberger and the Steelers get their first chance to try to climb back up the standings Sunday against Baltimore.

The longtime rivals kickoff in the 4 PM window on CBS.

