Ben Roethlisberger Has Honest Comment About Steelers Offense

Through the first three weeks of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to get things going early on in games — especially on the offensive side of the football.

On Wednesday, veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took responsibility for these offensive struggles, saying he needs to “start faster” to give his team a chance.

“Traditionally, I’ve never really been a fast kind of start guy,” Roethlisberger said, per the team’s website. “My college coach, Coach (Terry) Hoeppner, used to say the same thing. He would say we have to get you started faster in practices and games. I need to start faster.

“I know the coaches are doing a great job of scripting things, whether it’s screens or getting the ball out. Plays you really like. As an offense we need to start faster, but it starts with me. I need to get better with that because that’s kind of the key to a successful day, starting fast.” Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a prime example of these recent slow starts for the Steelers. Roethlisberger and the offense went three-and-out on the first two drives of the contest. The third drive also ended after three plays — this time with an interception instead of a punt. When asked why they’ve been unable to enjoy early success, Roethlisberger couldn’t give a clear answer. One thing is for certain though: something needs to change. “I wish I knew,” he said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve had coach tell me those things, but I just got to be better. I don’t want to say we need to start fast. We do. But it starts with the guy who has the ball in his hands.”

Looking to bring their record to .500, the 1-2 Steelers will face a difficult bounce-back matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field on Sunday.