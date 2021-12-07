Look: Ben Roethlisberger Injury Report Is Going Viral

Ben Roethlisberger’s career is entering what could be the last month of regular-season games. At 39-years-old, with 18 NFL seasons under his belt, there’s plenty of mileage on Big Ben‘s tires.

On Tuesday’s injury report, Roethlisberger returned to the practice field. But that isn’t what caught fans attention. It was the future Hall-of-Famer’s injury designation.

“Roethlisberger (old) returns to practice Tuesday,” NBC Sports EDGE reported.

The tweet garnered a ton of reactions from NFL fans and media alike.

damn 🥶🥶 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 7, 2021

“damn,” ESPN’s Field Yates replied.

They really did it to him this time 😭 https://t.co/KFTa9ynHcC — ZR (@ZR_dude) December 7, 2021

“They really did it to him this time,” a Steelers fan laughed.

This is, simply, a top 5 headline since the turn of the millennium. https://t.co/dQYx8Cc7bS — Chooch (@Br0wnCurtain) December 7, 2021

“This is, simply, a top 5 headline since the turn of the millennium,” said another fan.

Damn they don't care anymore https://t.co/VDkCfnMun7 — Chucky Luciano (@GottiWavy) December 7, 2021

“Damn they don’t care anymore,” an NFL fan replied.

Two year’s removed from elbow surgery, that’s not what’s bothering the two-time Super Bowl champ’s arm. It’s his shoulder.

“My elbow feels great, thanks to the doctors,” Big Ben told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s just dealing with throwing. I wish someone could keep track, like, I’ve thrown a million throws in my life, so at some point your shoulder starts to wear down a little bit.”

Roethlisberger will try to get some life back in that arm for a key Thursday night game against the Vikings. A win could go a long way towards the Steelers staying in the playoff hunt.