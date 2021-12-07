The Spun

Look: Ben Roethlisberger Injury Report Is Going Viral

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on the sideline during a game.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 16: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers smiles as he looks on in the fourth quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger’s career is entering what could be the last month of regular-season games. At 39-years-old, with 18 NFL seasons under his belt, there’s plenty of mileage on Big Ben‘s tires.

On Tuesday’s injury report, Roethlisberger returned to the practice field. But that isn’t what caught fans attention. It was the future Hall-of-Famer’s injury designation.

“Roethlisberger (old) returns to practice Tuesday,” NBC Sports EDGE reported.

The tweet garnered a ton of reactions from NFL fans and media alike.

“damn,” ESPN’s Field Yates replied.

“They really did it to him this time,” a Steelers fan laughed.

“This is, simply, a top 5 headline since the turn of the millennium,” said another fan.

“Damn they don’t care anymore,” an NFL fan replied.

Two year’s removed from elbow surgery, that’s not what’s bothering the two-time Super Bowl champ’s arm.  It’s his shoulder.

“My elbow feels great, thanks to the doctors,” Big Ben told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s just dealing with throwing. I wish someone could keep track, like, I’ve thrown a million throws in my life, so at some point your shoulder starts to wear down a little bit.”

Roethlisberger will try to get some life back in that arm for a key Thursday night game against the Vikings. A win could go a long way towards the Steelers staying in the playoff hunt.

