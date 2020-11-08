Injury Update For Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers just scored their first touchdown of the game in this evening’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys, but things don’t look great for Ben Roethlisberger.

Pittsburgh’s veteran quarterback appeared to suffered some kind of lower-body/knee injury earlier on the scoring drive.

Roethlisberger was hit hard by two Cowboys defenders, one of which hit him high and one of which hit him low. The Steelers quarterback was down in pain, grabbing at his knees, following the tough hit.

The Steelers quarterback stayed in the game and managed to throw for a touchdown moments later. However, shortly following the score, Pittsburgh’s quarterback limped into the locker room.

It didn’t look good.

As noted by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Roethlisberger played well despite the pain.

“After that knee injury, Ben Roethlisberger proceeded to complete four straight passes, working the sideline to set up the touchdown in the corner. Quite the walkoff before heading to the locker room for examination,” he tweeted.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Steelers’ quarterback position in the second half. Mason Rudolph is currently playing in the final seconds of the first half.

Dallas is leading Pittsburgh, 13-6. The game is airing on CBS.

UPDATE: Roethlisberger is expected to play in the second half.

“Ben Roethlisberger sustained a knee injury and was taken to the locker room prior to halftime to be further evaluated. He is expected to return in the second half,” the Steelers announced at halftime.

Dallas leads Pittsburgh, 13-9, at halftime.

The game is on CBS.