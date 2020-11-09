Ben Roethlisberger Had A 1-Word Response To Question About His Knee

Ben Roethlisberger gave Pittsburgh Steelers fans quite a scare on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers beat the Cowboys, 24-19, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday. Pittsburgh rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Dallas on the road, improving to 8-0 on the season.

Roethlisberger did not play the entire game. The Steelers quarterback missed an offensive series at the end of the first half due to a knee injury. Roethlisberger was hit hard by two Cowboys defenders, who sandwiched him and caused the knee to bend awkwardly.

Pittsburgh’s star quarterback had to limp into the locker room following that drive. Thankfully, he was able to return in full in the second half.

Video of Ben Roethlisberger's left knee injury. Stays in the game to throw a TD. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/qB21k2Rzml — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 8, 2020

Roethlisberger was asked following the game if he has any concern about his knee injury moving forward. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a one-word response:

“No.”

Roethlisberger did appreciate the concern, though.

“I’ll be fine. Thank you for asking,” he added.

I just asked Ben if he had any reason to be worried about the knee moving forward. 'No,' he replied right away, 'I'll be fine. Thank you for asking.' — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) November 9, 2020

The Steelers will obviously need Roethlisberger to stay healthy in order to get where they want to be. Pittsburgh lost Roethlisberger for most of the 2019 season and we’re seeing how much of a difference he makes in 2020.

Pittsburgh will look to improve to 9-0 on the season next weekend against Cincinnati.