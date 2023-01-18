Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often.

Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Big Ben called Burrow one of the "elite" quarterbacks in the league right now.

“To sit there and actually watch Joe, Joe is one of the elites in the league. Like he is good," he said during the latest episode of Footbahlin. "His pocket presence. He can run enough. He’s a sneaky good runner. Great decision-making, great throws."

"I’m telling you what, I don’t think it’s too long until he is in MVP talks, I really believe that. So I can’t say enough about Joe and it hurts me to say that about a division opponent, but I’m not in the division anymore,” he added.

Burrow and the Bengals have a major showdown with the Buffalo Bills coming up this weekend.

Can Joe lead his team to victory?