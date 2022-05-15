Ben Roethlisberger Reached Out To Kenny Pickett: Fans React

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) points while looking at the the bench during the game on September 19, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a report surfaced suggesting there may be "bad blood" between Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. That certainly doesn't appear to be the case.

New Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett revealed on Friday that he's been in contact with Big Ben.

Roethlisberger has reportedly offered all the help Pickett needs for his first year in the NFL.

Bad blood? It definitely doesn't sound like it.

"He said he's always there for me if I have any questions or advice," said Pickett, via Steelers.com. "He's an unbelievable player, Hall of Famer. He's a guy that I'll definitely use as a resource in the coming weeks here."

Fans are talking about the latest Ben Roethlisberger news on Twitter right now:

"All the reporting saying there was “bad blood” between the Steelers and Big Ben just shows you it was completely false," a fan said.

"You think Ben saw what was happening with Tannehill and was like I better at least reach out," one fan wrote.

"I love hearing this! See this is not a man that is scorn with the team," a fan tweeted.

"Tannehill won’t mentor his own teammate. Ben going out of his way to mentor his replacement post-retirement. I’m sure you can guess which one of them has some championship rings and which one doesn’t," one fan wrote.

Big Ben clearly wants to see Pickett and the Steelers succeed.

Pickett has a Super Bowl-winning mentor on his side.