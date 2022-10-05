Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Surprising Decision

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made the surprising decision to bench quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

After he struggled to score points against the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin decided it was time for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to see the field. The timing of the move surprised plenty in the football world.

Count two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Ben Roethlisberger among them. "I was surprised. To me, the whole offense was stagnant," Roethlisberger said this week on his podcast.

Here's more of what Big Ben said, via Fox News:

"They're not running the ball real well," he continued. "There’s nothing really going on. But to me, when you pull him [Trubisky], I get what you're trying to do. You're trying to create a spark. Which, I think it happened … When you put someone new in there at a position like that, it's going to create some sort of a spark. It's going to create energy. It's going to do that."

Roethlisberger also questioned if the move needed to be made at that point.

"But in my opinion, I didn't know that it needed to happen," Roethlisberger said. "But Mike's [Tomlin] the coach. He did it. "

Pickett will have his hands full over the next few weeks as the Steelers face off against the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.