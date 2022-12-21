Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To Passing Of Steelers Legend Franco Harris

The football community is mourning on Wednesday after the loss of legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris.

Harris, who was the architect of the "Immaculate Reception and one of the best running backs in franchise history, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning. He was 72 years old.

He was set to be honored on Saturday night during halftime of the Steelers-Raiders game since it's about to be the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception."

After news of his death was confirmed, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger posted a heartfelt tweet that included a picture of him and Harris.

"Today we lost a Legend, not just on the field, but even more so off. Franco always had a smile and a handshake or a hug for everyone, it seemed. Thank you for being a role model for us all!" Roethlisberger tweeted.

There's no doubt that the atmosphere at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday for Harris' tribute will be unlike we've ever seen before.

Our thoughts are with Harris' loved ones at this time. May he rest in peace.