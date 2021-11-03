Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Najee Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is quickly developing into the star that many expected him to be in his first NFL season.

Ben Roethlisberger has been there every step of the way to watch this development first hand. And on Wednesday, the veteran quarterback shared his thoughts on Harris’ journey so far.

“He wants to do more than just be a great runner,” Roethlisberger said, per Saturday Down South. “Being a running back is about more than just being a good runner. Pass pro. Down the field, I think even on one of the reverses I was watching, he at least got in the way and created a block. So I think he takes pride in wanting to be great, and we’re seeing a lot of growth.”

Through seven games this season, Harris has logged 479 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He’s also proven his abilities in the pass game, reeling in 37 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

This past weekend in a win over the Browns, the 24th overall pick logged 91 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

With his high usage as the Steelers’ only viable rushing option, Harris currently leads all rookie running backs in yards and touchdowns.