Ben Roethlisberger Reportedly Makes Decision On 2021 Season

Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly made up his mind on the 2021 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a great year, but Roethlisberger is getting up there in age. The Steelers quarterback will be 39 years old by the start of the 2021 season.

Big Ben intends to be playing, though.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger is planning on playing in 2021. Pittsburgh’s quarterback isn’t ready to call it a career just yet.

Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger, who leads Pittsburgh into Cincinnati tonight for Monday Night Football, intends to return next year for his 18th season, per sources.https://t.co/zM748O6w6G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2020

From ESPN.com:

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wants to continue playing next season and, barring a change of heart, intends to fulfill the terms of a contract that has one season remaining on it after this one, league sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Roethlisberger, 38, has said as much in the past. But after this season, which has taken a physical toll on him, sources around Roethlisberger believe the two-time Super Bowl champion is having too much fun and likes his team too much to walk away from it after the 2020 season. Unless Roethlisberger has an offseason change of heart that is not expected, his plan would be to return in 2021 for his 18th NFL season.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,292 yards, 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions so far this season. His 63.4 QBR ranks No. 20 in the NFL.

The Steelers are set to take on the Bengals on ESPN’s Monday Night Football this evening.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.