Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Kenny Pickett About Being Steelers QB

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) points while looking at the the bench during the game on September 19, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers wasted no time in finding a long-term replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, drafting Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

But just because Roethlisberger is done with football doesn't mean he isn't willing to offer some sage advice for the Steelers' new signal caller. Speaking to the the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger revealed what he told Pickett after the Steelers drafted him.

Roethlisberger made it clear to Pickett that the Steelers don't need him to be exactly like he was. He pointed out that fans made comparisons between him and Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw when he was drafted - and they were ultimately unnecessary.

“I congratulated him and told him he doesn’t need to be me,” Roethlisberger said. “People are going to want to compare us. Even though there was a lot of distance between Terry [Bradshaw] and me, people still compared us. That’s why I told [Pickett], ‘You don’t have to be me. Don’t be me, as a matter of fact. Go be you. Be the best version of yourself and go out there and have fun and play.’”

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear intent on replicating the process they used to develop Ben Roethlisberger way back in 2004.

That year, Roethlisberger started the season on the sidelines as Tommy Maddox started the season. Maddox started the first three games of the season before an injury forced Roethlisberger into the starting role.

The rest is history.

Now the Steelers are poised to open the season with Mitchell Trubisky as the starter while Kenny Pickett waits in the wings.