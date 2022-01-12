Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Ravens Players After Final Game vs. Baltimore

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all signs point to this year be the final season of Ben Roethlisberger’s longtime NFL career.

Throughout his 18 years in the league, the Steelers signal caller has engaged in countless battles with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens defense. And while it will no doubt be an emotional day when he finally hangs up the cleats, Roethlisberger is looking forward to getting rid of that hard-fought matchup.

“I told a lot of those guys I’m not going to miss playing them,” Roethlisberger said of the Ravens’ D, per Sporting News. “Football is already a very violent game. But you know playing these guys has always been one where you wake up on Monday morning, whatever the next day is and you’re hurt. And it’s never dirty. It’s just good, old-fashioned football.”

In classic Steelers-Ravens fashion, Big Ben’s regular-season career came to a close with a grind-it-out 16-13 overtime win this past Sunday. With this result, the veteran quarterback now has a 18-11 record against the Baltimore franchise.

This game could’ve easily been the final one of Roethlisberger’s career, but a set of wild results from the Colts-Jaguars and Raiders-Chargers in Week 18 found his team sneak into the postseason.

On Sunday night, Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers with face of against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card matchup.