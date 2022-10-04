Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What Kenny Pickett Texted Him

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 16: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers smiles as he looks on in the fourth quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger may no longer be on the field, but he'll always be a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.

On Tuesday, Big Ben revealed that he had a conversation with rookie Kenny Pickett after his regular season debut, who seemed a bit shaken up about his final interception.

“I think he’s beating himself up a little bit on the last interception," Roethlisberger said. "Kenny texted me like, ‘I’ve gotta throw that one away.’ And I’m like, listen. You’re talking to the guy that rarely ever threw a ball away. So just go play with confidence.”

Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky at the half, and completed 10 of his 13 pass attempts. Unfortunately, all three of his incompletions were picked off.

Not all of the interceptions can be placed on his shoulders, but the Steelers first-round pick did look a little overwhelmed at moments and understandably so.

Mike Tomlin officially named Pickett the starter for next week's game, so it's hard to imagine that the team will go back to Trubisky barring injury.