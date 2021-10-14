Ben Roethlisberger Shares Honest Admission On Steelers Offense

With a 27-19 win over the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers snapped a three-game losing skid — in large part due to improvements on the offensive side of the ball.

So far this season, the Steelers’ rushing offense has proved to be one of the worst in the NFL with an average of just 73.6 yards per game. But on Sunday, the team crushed that season average, collecting 147 yards on the ground (including 122 yards and a touchdown for rookie running back Najee Harris).

The passing attack also saw marked improvements with Roethlisberger throwing for 253 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions — his first game without a pick since Week 1.

Despite this above-average performance, Roethlisberger isn’t ready to say his offense is back on track just yet.

“We’re not by any means going to sit here and say we’re fixed, we’re this great offense,” Roethlisberger said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’re not there yet. We still have a long way to go.”

Steelers receiving leader Chase Claypool ranks 24th in the NFL with 341 yards. Harris, the only viable running back option on the team, ranks 14th in rushing with 307 yards. Roethlisberger himself ranks 16th in passing yards (1,286) and 21st in passing touchdowns (6).

The veteran QB addressed his concerns with the lack of production from everyone on the offensive unit this year.

“I don’t think anybody on the skill side of the offense is having a season we hoped for yet,” Roethlisberger said. “It really comes down to not winning football games. Nobody has had a really huge game. Once the offense starts to click a little bit, hopefully everybody will start to reap the rewards of that.”

This Sunday, the Steelers will look to continue their recent offensive success against a Seattle Seahawks team that’s allowed a league-worst 450.8 yards per game.