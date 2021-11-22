Ben Roethlisberger Shares Honest Admission On Sunday Night Preparation

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger knows how different it was getting ready to play on Sunday night against the Chargers.

He hadn’t practiced all week due to being on the COVID-19 list and was activated on Saturday morning after clearing the protocol.

The only person Roethlisberger got to throw with was his trainer and confirmed that it was hard to deal with the lack of practice time leading up to the game.

“It’s tough not getting practice perspectives, watching practice from behind [the huddle]. I know I don’t always participate in practice, but at least you’re there and you can see it firsthand,” Roethlisberger said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s different watching it on film at night. It’s definitely a different process. But we got through it.”

The lack of practice time didn’t seem to affect him at all. Roethlisberger had perhaps his best game of the season as he threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-37 loss.

His three touchdowns are a season-high and his 273 yards are the third-most he’s had all season.

He’ll look to build off this performance with a full week of prep leading to next Sunday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.