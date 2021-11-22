The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ben Roethlisberger Shares Honest Admission On Sunday Night Preparation

Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger knows how different it was getting ready to play on Sunday night against the Chargers.

He hadn’t practiced all week due to being on the COVID-19 list and was activated on Saturday morning after clearing the protocol.

The only person Roethlisberger got to throw with was his trainer and confirmed that it was hard to deal with the lack of practice time leading up to the game.

“It’s tough not getting practice perspectives, watching practice from behind [the huddle]. I know I don’t always participate in practice, but at least you’re there and you can see it firsthand,” Roethlisberger said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s different watching it on film at night. It’s definitely a different process. But we got through it.”

The lack of practice time didn’t seem to affect him at all. Roethlisberger had perhaps his best game of the season as he threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-37 loss.

His three touchdowns are a season-high and his 273 yards are the third-most he’s had all season.

He’ll look to build off this performance with a full week of prep leading to next Sunday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.