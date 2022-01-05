Ben Roethlisberger Has Telling Comment About Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

With Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement from the NFL imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers will begin their search for the team’s next franchise quarterback. And it’s quite possible that Big Ben’s successor could already be on the roster.

In 2018, the Steelers organization selected backup QB Mason Rudolph with a third-round pick. Since then, he’s started 10 games for the franchise — leading the team to a 5-4-1 record behind 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

With his play as a reserve option so far, Rudolph hasn’t exactly separated himself as the team’s next longtime leader.

On Wednesday, Roethlisberger indicated that an offseason quarterback battle could be good for his backup’s development.

“He works really hard. He’s smart. He understands what’s going on,” Roethlisberger said, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I think that it’s just the repetition. I mean, he got a lot of reps in whatever it was I didn’t play much, however many years ago that was. I know he and ‘Duck’ [Devlin Hodges] kind of did some splitting time. But I think this offseason probably knowing that there’s going to be a competition for it, I think that’ll be good for him.

“It’s probably pretty hard to wrap your mind around, ‘What do I have to do to be the starter?’ when there’s an old, veteran guy ahead of you. So I think that could do wonders for him this offseason.”

Ben Roethlisberger on Mason Rudolph pic.twitter.com/pftwH4mgms — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 5, 2022

While a quarterback battle involving Mason Rudolph could be on the horizon, it’s uncertain who he’ll be competing with. The Steelers could select a young quarterback option in this year’s draft, or go the route of bringing in an established veteran.

Rudolph signed a one-year extension with the organization back in April, making him the team’s current frontrunner for the QB1 job heading into 2022.