Ben Roethlisberger Was Asked About Final Season Report

Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

On Saturday, longtime ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has told those close to him that he expects the 2021 season to be his last in Pittsburgh.

“Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Roethlisberger has not made any such public proclamations, and likely won’t, since he doesn’t want the latter part of the season to be about him as Pittsburgh tries to make a playoff push,” the longtime ESPN NFL insider reported.

If this is Big Ben’s final season in Pittsburgh, he’s going down swinging.

On Sunday, the Steelers kept their season alive, beating the Ravens by one point.

Following the game, Big Ben was asked about the final season report.

“Well, I haven’t told everybody that,” Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger, 39, will likely call it a career following the 2021 season.

Pittsburgh will hope that season ends sometime in January or February, though.

