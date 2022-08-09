Ben Simmons Addresses Group Chat Rumor: NBA World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 10: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It's never a boring day when it comes to news surrounding Ben Simmons.

He had a 2021-22 season to forget after he sat out the entire year. Many pundits thought he'd be healthy to return when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, but it never materialized.

There was even a rumor that he was going to play in the playoffs but that also never came to pass.

In fact, according to Ric Bucher, some of Simmons' teammates asked if he was going to play in Brooklyn's must-win Game 4 against the Celtics and he responded by leaving the group chat.

"They're having a team chat before Game 4 thinking he's going to play against the Boston Celtics and from what I'm told, Ben just left the chat," Bucher said on The Herd. "They asked him 'are you going to play?' Ben left the chat. He didn't even answer the question and KD (Kevin Durant) was like 'this is who I'm playing with?'"

Simmons only needed three words to respond to this rumor:

Fans are certainly not taking his side right now.

We'll have to see if Simmons is back on the court in a couple of months.