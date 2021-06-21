The Spun

There’s 1 Trade Getting Mentioned The Most For Ben Simmons

Trade speculation is swirling for Ben Simmons following the Philadelphia 76ers’ second round loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Simmons, a former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, was a massive disappointment this postseason. He played well defensively, but made little to no impact on offense. Simmons was a complete liability at the free throw line and had to be taken out of the game in key offensive situations. It seems clear that the Ben Simmons-Joel Embiid pairing does not work when it matters most.

So, what’s next for Philadelphia? Embiid is coming off a near-MVP season, so he obviously won’t be moved. That leaves Simmons as the likely odd-man-out in Philly.

Several trade suggestions have surfaced for Simmons, though one is getting mentioned the most:

Ben Simmons for C.J. McCollum.

Both the Sixers and the Blazers could be looking to shake things up this offseason. Portland is coming off a tough first round playoff loss, while Philadelphia flamed out in the second round. The Sixers could benefit from a scoring guard like McCollum, while the Blazers could use an elite defensive presence like Simmons.

Of course, this trade could hinge on Damian Lillard. Does the All-NBA point guard want to remain in Portland? If that is unclear, the Blazers might be unwilling to make a big move. Of course, on the other hand, perhaps a big trade could sway him in the right direction.

There’s already been one major NBA trade this month, as the Celtics shipped Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City for Al Horford.

Don’t be surprised if a Simmons trade is next.


