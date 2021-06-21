There’s 1 Trade Getting Mentioned The Most For Ben Simmons

Trade speculation is swirling for Ben Simmons following the Philadelphia 76ers’ second round loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Simmons, a former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, was a massive disappointment this postseason. He played well defensively, but made little to no impact on offense. Simmons was a complete liability at the free throw line and had to be taken out of the game in key offensive situations. It seems clear that the Ben Simmons-Joel Embiid pairing does not work when it matters most.

So, what’s next for Philadelphia? Embiid is coming off a near-MVP season, so he obviously won’t be moved. That leaves Simmons as the likely odd-man-out in Philly.

Several trade suggestions have surfaced for Simmons, though one is getting mentioned the most:

Ben Simmons for C.J. McCollum.

Both the Sixers and the Blazers could be looking to shake things up this offseason. Portland is coming off a tough first round playoff loss, while Philadelphia flamed out in the second round. The Sixers could benefit from a scoring guard like McCollum, while the Blazers could use an elite defensive presence like Simmons.

Of course, this trade could hinge on Damian Lillard. Does the All-NBA point guard want to remain in Portland? If that is unclear, the Blazers might be unwilling to make a big move. Of course, on the other hand, perhaps a big trade could sway him in the right direction.

Simmons or Embiid have to go The easiest trade that makes sense to me is Simmons for CJ McCollum and a pick. Seems helpful for both teams — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) June 21, 2021

I was listening to Zach Lowe's recent pod earlier & they were discussing possible Ben Simmons trades! Ben Simmons to Portland for CJ McCollum is lowkey interesting! — Reg (@REGGIES_WORLD) June 17, 2021

Ben Simmons for CJ McCollum is the best I’ve got in terms of a trade that could make sense for both teams. — Ryan Oliver (@RyanBOliver) June 21, 2021

There’s already been one major NBA trade this month, as the Celtics shipped Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City for Al Horford.

Don’t be surprised if a Simmons trade is next.