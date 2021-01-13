How Ben Simmons Reacted To The James Harden Trade

The Spun

Philadelphia 76ers star forward Ben Simmons.

For several weeks, Ben Simmons has been viewed by most as the most-likely trade return for James Harden. The Philadelphia 76ers have been linked strongly to Harden, who wanted out of Houston. A package centered on Simmons seemed like the most-likely outcome for the Rockets.

The Rockets finally traded Harden on Wednesday, but not for Simmons.

Houston agreed to a blockbuster, four-team trade for Harden on Wednesday. The Rockets are sending Harden to the Nets in exchange for a ton of unprotected draft picks and draft swaps.

Here are the full details of the trade, per Shams Charania:

Simmons, meanwhile, is reportedly “ecstatic” to remain with the 76ers.

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears had some details on his reaction.

“Hearing Ben Simmons was pretty ecstatic to not be traded from the Sixers to Houston for James Harden and believes his team is capable of bringing a title to Philadelphia. Doc Rivers is also a huge fan of Simmons and believes the best is yet to come with two-time NBA All-Star,” he reported.

The 76ers are 8-4 on the season. Simmons, the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, is averaging 12.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.


