Ben Simmons Reportedly Has Interest In Surprising Team

Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but that isn’t expected to be the case for much longer.

The All-Star point guard wants out of Philadelphia. Simmons, a former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, has made that extremely clear this offseason. The former LSU Tigers star is no longer happy in Philadelphia and he wants out.

Philadelphia doesn’t appear to be in a big rush to trade him, though. While the Sixers have been linked to a couple of different teams, there doesn’t appear to have been any truly serious trade discussions – yet, anyway.

However, Simmons appears to be open to several different destinations, including a pretty surprising one.

According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, Simmons is open to being traded to the Sacramento Kings.

“I’ve written this on Simmons to Sac before, and the rationale still holds. Simmons is an elite defensive player. He’s an elite passer. He has four years left on his deal. (He would have no problem going to Sacramento, I’m told, so strong is his desire to get out of Philadelphia.),” he reports.

No offense to the Kings, but it’s surprising to hear that a star player would be open to being traded to Sacramento.

That’s how badly Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, though.