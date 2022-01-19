Ben Simmons Is Reportedly ‘Priority One’ For 1 NBA Team

As the conflict between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers continues, it’s clear that neither side is in any rush to get a trade deal done before this year’s upcoming deadline. But if a package is put together and accepted, it appears one NBA team has the three-time All-Star point guard as their No. 1 priority.

According to NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, Simmons is “priority one” for the Sacramento Kings.

Amick also named Indiana Pacers All-Star big-man Domantas Sabonis as a possible trade target for the struggling Western Conference franchise.

“If they can’t get Simmons, then they’re going for Sabonis. That’s No. 1 and No. 2,” he explained. “In terms of interest/desperation, I don’t know how many others are that high on [a possible trade].

“I think Simmons is priority one.”

Amick then went on to say that he’d be “stunned” if the Kings didn’t make a big-time trade before next month’s Feb. 10 deadline. He also explained that he’s heard no current Sacramento players are untouchable — including fifth-year star De’Aaron Fox.

Simmons has yet to take the floor this year after citing mental health issues prior to the 2021-22 season. While a trade away from Philly is possible before the deadline, it appears a move could be more likely sometime during the upcoming offseason.

