Ben Simmons Sends Clear Message Before Nets Season Opener

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As Ben Simmons prepares to play his first regular season game in nearly a year and a half, the Brooklyn Nets point forward says he's excited.

The three-time All-Star revealed he's "ready to go" and that he needs to be the team's motor for the Nets to get to where they truly want to go.

"Very excited," Simmons said after Wednesday's shootaround via Nets beat writer Alex Schiffer. "I'm looking forward to getting out there and playing. We got a great group of guys here, and we're ready to roll."

Adding, "If I'm not aggressive, this team's not going. Like if I'm not pushing the ball, if I'm not finding my guys then those easy shots that we're getting now are not going to happen. So I got to be the motor."

Simmons admitted that he's still working his way back to old form. But the two-time All-Defensive Team member is ready to get back out there and help set the tone for the Nets on the other side of the ball as well.

"There's not many guys who can do that," Simmons said. "I take that opportunity when it comes to guard the best players in the world, so it's a pretty good job."

Simmons makes his Nets debut tonight against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.