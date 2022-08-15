Ben Simmons, Sixers Reportedly Agree To Settlement

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 14: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on after Game One of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoff against the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center on April 14, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 130-103. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons lost a lot of money by not playing for the Philadelphia 76ers at the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. But after filing a grievance against the 76ers to recoup some of that salary, it appears an agreement has been reached.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons and the 76ers have reached a settlement on the grievance. The 76ers had withheld around $20 million in salary from Simmons over his failure to play games prior to being traded.

Per the report, the 76ers have maintained that Simmons breached his contract by failing to show up for training camp, not playing preseason games and not playing regular season games before ultimately being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. However, Simmons has cited mental health for being so limited in his team participation that season.

Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Ben Simmons was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and made his debut the following season, winning Rookie of the Year honors.

Over the next three years, Simmons would emerge as one of the NBA's best point guards, making three straight All-Star games. But his shooting was his Achilles heel, and his production in the playoffs never came close to matching what he could do in the regular season.

The fanbase turned on Simmons after the 2021 NBA playoffs, and in the ensuing months, he stopped attending team events altogether.

Simmons ultimately did not play at all next season and finished the year with the Brooklyn Nets.