NBA World Reacts To The Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics.BOSTON, MA - MAY 3: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 3, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Will Ben Simmons be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers next season?

The answer to that question is very much up in the air following Game 7 on Sunday night. Simmons and the Sixers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Philadelphia, the No. 1 seed in the East, is going home early.

Simmons is a major reason why. He had a pretty awful series against Atlanta, often disappearing offensively in the second halves of games. At the end of Game 7, Simmons wasn’t even on the floor for multiple key possessions, as Doc Rivers clearly didn’t trust him with the ball.

Should the Sixers pursue a trade for Simmons in the offseason? Many in the NBA world are speculating that a trade is coming.

The question, of course, is how much value does Simmons currently hold? NBA front offices watch the playoffs, after all, and Simmons didn’t show much value against the Hawks.

It will be interesting to see what kind of player the Sixers can get back for their former No. 1 overall pick.

Simmons, meanwhile, has made it clear that he wants to stick around.

“I want to stay here, I love it in Philly. I love this organization. The fans are great, great people. I had a bad series, I expect that [the fans to chant ‘Trade Ben Simmons’],” he said.

Some players getting mentioned as possible targets for the Sixers in a Simmons trade are C.J. McCollum, Zach LaVine, John Wall and Kemba Walker, among others. Of course, this is all just speculation for now, but a Simmons trade seems very possible this summer.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.