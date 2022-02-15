Ben Simmons Was Asked If He’s Spoken With Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons definitely had a conversation with Joel Embiid before leaving Philadelphia for Brooklyn, right? Not so fast.

During his introductory press conference with the Nets on Tuesday, Simmons revealed he said his goodbyes and had several conversations with his former Sixers coaches and teammates. Was Embiid one of those players Simmons spoke with? No.

Simmons told reporters on Tuesday that he didn’t have a goodbye conversation with Embiid. Awkward, right?

Reporter: “Did you speak with Joel?”

Simmons: “No I did not.”

Ben Simmons on if he had a conversation with Joel Embiid upon leaving Philadelphia: ”No, I did not.” pic.twitter.com/TKgfM2YioS — First Take (@FirstTake) February 15, 2022

This isn’t much of a surprise. Joel Embiid has long voiced his frustration with Ben Simmons.

Embiid even just recently said he’s “happy” the Sixers are moving on from the former LSU star.

“Yeah, I’m happy that I’m not going to be answering any more questions about that subject,” Embiid said about the Simmons drama, via ESPN.com. “It’s good that, not just for me, but my teammates, the whole organization. The whole year, it was pretty annoying with the whole situation, but I’m glad that everybody has moved on.

“I wish everybody the best in whatever they want to accomplish, but I’m focused on winning games here and trying to win a championship.”

Joel Embiid can move on. So can Ben Simmons.

It’ll be interesting to see if either flourishes in their new situations.