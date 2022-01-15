The Spun

Bengals Announce Injury Update For Mike Daniels

A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sitting on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 01: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Aller /Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Mike Daniels day could be over almost as soon as it began. Daniels exited the action early in the first quarter and is now reportedly listed as questionable.

Per ESPN Bengals reporter Ben Baby, “Bengals DT Mike Daniels is questionable to return with a groin injury.”

Daniels was brought up from the Bengals practice squad ahead of Saturday’s game.

The veteran defensive tackle started the season finale for Cincy, one of his two appearances on the year. The 310-pound DT plugged the holes, tallying five tackles and a TFL in the loss to the Browns.

A former Pro Bowler with the Packers, Daniels played in 10 playoff games over the course of his seven seasons in Green Bay.

Update: Mike Daniels has now been declared out.

Daniels started 11 games for the Bengals last year. In those games he made 17 tackles, a tackle for loss, QB hit and zero sacks.

Once upon a time, Daniels was one of the NFL’s best on the interior defensive line. However, injuries have stacked up and held him back from his Pro Bowl-level production.

 

