Bengals Announce Injury Update For Mike Daniels

Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Mike Daniels day could be over almost as soon as it began. Daniels exited the action early in the first quarter and is now reportedly listed as questionable.

Bengals DT Mike Daniels is questionable to return with a groin injury. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 15, 2022

Daniels was brought up from the Bengals practice squad ahead of Saturday’s game.

The veteran defensive tackle started the season finale for Cincy, one of his two appearances on the year. The 310-pound DT plugged the holes, tallying five tackles and a TFL in the loss to the Browns.

A former Pro Bowler with the Packers, Daniels played in 10 playoff games over the course of his seven seasons in Green Bay.

Update: Mike Daniels has been declared OUT. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 15, 2022

Daniels started 11 games for the Bengals last year. In those games he made 17 tackles, a tackle for loss, QB hit and zero sacks.

Once upon a time, Daniels was one of the NFL’s best on the interior defensive line. However, injuries have stacked up and held him back from his Pro Bowl-level production.