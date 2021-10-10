Bengals Announce Joe Burrow Was Taken To Hospital After Game

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Sunday evening that starting quarterback Joe Burrow had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation following the overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Cincinnati announced that Burrow, who took a terrifying hit earlier in the contest, was suffering from a possible throat contusion.

Burrow has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The Bengals lost to the Packers, 25-22, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. The game was a wild one, with multiple missed field goals from both teams.

Cincinnati nearly won it late, but the kick hit the flag at the top of the upright. Green Bay was able to make its game-winning kick, as Mason Crosby finally converted.

Burrow, in his second year out of LSU, threw for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.