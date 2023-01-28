Bengals Announce Notable Quarterback Move Before AFC Title Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have made some notable roster moves ahead of tomorrow's AFC Championship game — including the elevation of practice squad quarterback Jake Browning.

The team also elevated offensive tackle Isaiah Prince.

"Browning and Prince are both classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, they automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday," the team announced.

This quarterback addition adds some depth heading into tomorrow's game in Kansas City. The Bengals are of course led by superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, and veteran quarterback Brandon Allen is listed as his primary backup.

Browning, a former star quarterback for the Washington Huskies, first joined the NFL ranks as an undrafted free agent for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He then signed with the Bengals' practice roster in 2021.

Tomorrow's AFC Championship game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City.