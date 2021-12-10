Bengals Announce Official Game Status For Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins

After each missing practices on the Bengals’ injury report earlier this week, Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins have been listed as questionable to take the field on Sunday.

Mixon notched DNP designations for every practice this week with an undisclosed illness. Higgins (ankle) didn’t practice on Wednesday but was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (illness), WR Tee Higgins (ankle) officially listed as questionable on the team's game status report. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 10, 2021

Though both of these key offensive players are listed as questionable, the Bengals appear to have high hopes for this weekend’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Earlier today, head coach Zac Taylor said that he expects both Mixon and Higgins to suit up in Week 14.

Despite missing two games early in the season with a shoulder injury, Higgins ranks second in Bengals receiving with 698 yards and four touchdowns. The second-year wideout has exploded over the last two games, logging 15 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Mixon, serving as the overwhelming lead rusher in Cincinnati, has suited up for each game this season. Through 12 games, the star running back ranks second in the NFL with 978 yards and 12 touchdowns on the year.

The 7-5 Bengals will look to bounce back after a disappointing 41-22 loss to the Chargers this past weekend. This Sunday’s game against the Niners will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.