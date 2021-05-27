Bengals Are Signing Former Cowboys Defensive Back

The Cincinnati Bengals added some extra secondary depth on Thursday afternoon.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, former Dallas Cowboys/Miami Dolphins free safety Kavon Frazier signed with the team earlier today.

After he was selected with a sixth-round pick in 2016, Frazier played four seasons with the Cowboys. His best years came in 2017 and 2018 when he logged 31 appearances, two starts and 56 total tackles.

Seemingly on the rise as a reliable NFL backup, his 2019 season came to a screeching halt when he tore a pectoral muscle in Week 4. From there, he was picked up by the Dolphins where he notched 15 appearances and six tackles in 2020.

The Bengals are currently set at the safety position, returning longtime starters Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III in 2021. Frazier will join former Atlanta Falcons veteran Ricardo Allen and fourth-year Bengal backup Brandon Wilson on the free safety depth chart.

While Cincinnati has a packed house at the safety position, Frazier, 26, could still find his role elsewhere in 2021. During his time with the Cowboys, the former Central Michigan standout started more than 50 percent of the team’s special teams snaps.

Safety depth aside, Frazier is a solid addition to the Bengals’ special teams unit.