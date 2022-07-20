Bengals Close To Stadium Name Rights: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI - SEPTEMBER 26: General view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 26, 2004 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Ravens defeated the Bengals 23-9. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Paul Brown Stadium has been the home to the Cincinnati Bengals since its opening in 2000, but has never had a stadium naming rights deal. That could be on the verge of changing in the weeks or even days to come.

According to Kelsey Conway of Cincinnati.com, the Bengals are close to a deal for the naming rights to the stadium. Per the report, the team recently informed the city council of Cincinnati of the impending decision to sell the name rights before advancing the deal to the city for approval.

The decision likely stems from a pressing need for renovations. Paul Brown Stadium is believed to require up to $500 million in key fixes to avoid future issues.

Given how lucrative some of these stadium naming rights deals are, the Bengals can pocket a ton of money towards making those fixes if they can get a good offer. Best of all, they don't need to totally abandon the name of their team's founder.

The Bengals can give up the naming rights to the field while still retaining the name "Paul Brown Stadium" to honor the NFL legend.

The Cincinnati Bengals played their first 30-plus seasons between Nippert Stadium and Riverfront Stadium. But they were merely sharing occupancy with other sports teams during that time.

In 2000, the Bengals finally got their own stadium when Paul Brown Stadium opened. Since then, the Bengals have been the primary tenant, only allowing the Cincinnati Bearcats and Miami RedHawks to borrow it from time to time.

Paul Brown Stadium has also hosted the annual Cincinnati Music Festival and major concerts from artists such as Guns N' Roses, Garth Brooks, Demi Lovato and Luke Bryan among others.

