Bengals Coach Has Telling Comment About RB Joe Mixon

Bengals fans got some concerning news earlier this week when Joe Mixon was placed on the team’s injury report.

The star running back missed both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practice due to a presumably non-COVID-19 related illness. But on Friday, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor offered an encouraging update on Mixon’s status for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite notching his third DNP in a row with today’s practice, Mixon is expected to take the field in Week 14.

Zac Taylor said he expects Higgins and Mixon to play. Mixon just had been sick. Zero limitations on Joe Burrow for Sunday. He’s good to go. Good news for the offense. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 10, 2021

Mixon has suited up for each of the Bengals’ 12 games this season. With 978 yards and 12 touchdowns on the year, the Cincinnati rusher ranks second in the NFL in both categories behind Colts lead back Jonathan Taylor.

The 7-5 Bengals are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 41-22 loss to the Chargers this past weekend.

Dealing with a finger injury suffered during that Week 13 contest, starting quarterback Joe Burrow is also expected to take the field with “zero limitations” on Sunday.