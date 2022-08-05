Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Announces Joe Burrow's Status Post-Surgery

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discuss a play during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 27, 2020 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There's been a lot of hand-wringing in the Cincinnati Bengals over the status of star quarterback Joe Burrow following his recent appendectomy.

Judging by what Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has said, there's a bit of concern but not a lot. He offered an update on Friday regarding Burrow's recovery status.

Speaking to the media, Taylor announced that Burrow is day-to-day as he recovers. But Burrow has made sure to stay with the team during his recovery.

This week he was seen riding his golf cart on the field while the team was doing conditioning drills in solidarity with his teammates.

The 2021 season was the best year for the Cincinnati Bengals in over 30 years. They went 10-7 in the regular season, making the playoffs for the first time in several years, before winning their first playoff game in 30 years.

From there, it was a magical playoff run en route to reaching the Super Bowl. They came up just short of winning their first NFL title, but Joe Burrow emerged from the year as one of the fastest rising stars in the league.

No doubt fans want to believe that the team can only go up from here. But the appendectomy for Burrow was a stark reminder that the hopes and dreams of the team basically hinge on his good health.

Will Joe Burrow improve on last year or regress?