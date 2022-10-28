Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Announces Update On Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before a game against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals received some crushing news regarding Ja'Marr Chase on Thursday. The star wide receiver is reportedly expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks with a hip injury.

Head coach Zac Taylor gave an update on Chase's injury status on Friday.

"He's gonna miss some time, and he will make a full recovery," he said, per team insider Ben Baby. "Right now that's the information we have. We have a couple more days this week to make a decision on IR."

If the Bengals decide to keep Chase off the injured reserve, that could be a good sign that he could possibly return to the field ahead of schedule. If he is placed on IR, he'll be forced to miss at least four weeks.

Chase was off to another fantastic season before this injury. Through seven games, he reeled in 47 receptions for 605 yards and six touchdowns.