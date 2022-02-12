Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Has Message For Nebraska

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is preparing for the biggest game of his coaching career this weekend. But even with all that ahead of him, the Nebraska graduate took some time to send a message to his alma mater as they prepare for their 2022 college football season.

During his media availability on Saturday, Taylor discussed the Cornhuskers’ upcoming trip to Dublin for a matchup against Northwestern.

“Go win it, man,” he said. “Go Big Red and go win in Dublin this August.”

Zac Taylor talking to @IreNFL about @Bengals fans around the world and a special message for @HuskerFBNation who head to Dublin for the @cfbireland in August.#SBLVI | #IrishNFLShow pic.twitter.com/ezEM0lZMp8 — The Irish NFL Show (@IreNFL) February 11, 2022

Scott Frost and his Nebraska team will face off against the Wildcats with a Week 0 matchup in Ireland on Aug. 27. The Cornhuskers were originally scheduled to travel to Dublin for a matchup against Illinois last year, but COVID-19 restrictions forced the program to postpone.

Through two seasons with Nebraska from 2005-06, Taylor, a former collegiate quarterback, logged 5,850 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Taylor will lead his Bengals team into LA’s SoFi Stadium for a Super Bowl matchup tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET.