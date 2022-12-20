Bengals Cornerback's Postgame Message For Tom Brady Goes Viral

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Cornerback Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates the Bengals 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played one heck of a game on Sunday evening.

The Bucs jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first half before it was cut down to 14 heading into halftime. After that, the Bengals took over as they outscored the Bucs 31-6 in the second half to win by 11, 34-23.

This led the Bengals to improve to 10-4, which is good for first in the AFC North.

After the game, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple thanked Tom Brady for some bulletin board material that he provided to them early last week.

"He was fairly okay, but not good enough to win," Apple said.

Before Sunday's game, Brady referred to the Bengals' defense as a "fairly tough defense" which didn't amuse their players.

In the end, the Bengals took home the win while the Bucs continued to make things harder on themselves.