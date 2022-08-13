Bengals Defensive Lineman Retiring At 24

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed 24-year-old defensive lineman Wyatt Hubert on the reserve/retired list.

Hubert was selected by the Bengals with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the organization before suffering a season-ending pectoral tear ahead of his rookie year.

Wyatt recorded 94 tackles, 20.0 sacks and 33 tackles for loss in his three-year collegiate career with the Kansas State Wildcats. He earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and 2020 before bypassing his senior year to enter the NFL draft.

The Bengals still have starting defensive ends Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, as well as backups Cam Sample, Khalid Kareem, Joseph Ossai, Noah Spence and Jeff Gunter.

After last night's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Bengals will move onto their next preseason matchup against the New York Giants next Sunday.