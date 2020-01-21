Bengals Executive Claims ESPN’s Report About No. 1 Pick Is Wrong

ESPN reported last week that the Cincinnati Bengals would not be trading the top overall pick in the NFL Draft. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the likely pick at No. 1.

A Cincinnati Bengals executive has since shot down that report.

Duke Tobin, the Bengals’ director of player personnel, said the information in the ESPN report was “news to me.”

“I don’t know that any decision has been made for what we’re going to do in April,” Tobin said via the team’s website. “We’re early in the process. We certainly haven’t had any meetings to determine that at this point. Those will be meetings we’ll have as we go through the process.”

Tobin has since told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the Bengals would be “open” to just about anything heading into the draft.

“Right now, I would be open to leaving everything on the table because we haven’t decided yet,” he said. “(We’re) figuring out how to best use the capital we’ve ‘earned.’”

Would the #Bengals trade No. 1? #Bengals exec Duke Tobin (13:20) tells Rapsheet + Friends, “Right now, I would be open to leaving everything on the table because we haven’t decided yet. … (We’re) figuring out how to best use the capital we’ve ‘earned.’ ” https://t.co/iU9soxzzLZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2020

It still seems highly unlikely that the Bengals will trade the No. 1 overall pick. Cincinnati needs a quarterback of the future and Burrow, an Ohio native, could be a perfect fit.

Perhaps a team like the Panthers could overwhelm the Bengals with an offer for that pick, though, and make a blockbuster trade happen.