Bengals Fans Are Furious With Controversial Interception Call

At the end of the third quarter, the Tennessee Titans tied up the Cincinnati Bengals with an incredible touchdown bomb.

That show-stopping play was set up by a controversial call on an interception from Bengals QB Joe Burrow. After a tip off the hands of running back Samaje Perine, Titans defender Amani Hooker picked the ball just as it hit the turf.

The play was originally called an interception on the field before the officials went to the monitor for review. Video replay showed the ball clearly touching the ground, but officials ruled that Hooker securely grabbed the ball without assistance from the turf.

This interception by Amani Hooker was upheld to set up the drive. Was it the right call? 🤔 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/wPPkjjypxA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 23, 2022

Bengals fans are understandably heated by this game-altering call.

“Don’t know how that interception stands when the ground assisted the catch,” Bengals insider Mike Petraglia wrote on Twitter.

“One of the worst calls in playoff history. Not an interception,” one fan wrote.

“I want the titans to win but how is that an interception hahahaha how bad are the @NFLOfficiating #NFLPlayoffs,” another added.

The Titans and Bengals are currently locked up at 16 points apiece heading into the fourth quarter.