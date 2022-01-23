Bengals Fans Are Loving Joe Burrow’s Postgame Comment

Joe Burrow continues to endear himself to Bengals fans around Who Day Nation. Following the Bengals last second upset win of the one-seeded Titans, Cincinnati’s quarterback had a message for the NFL world.

“I’m tired of the underdog narrative,” Burrow said after the game. “… We’re coming for it all.”

Joey B's got his eyes on the prize 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bFn6bIpzCu — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 23, 2022

Burrow braved through nine sacks in the Bengals’ 19-16 win Saturday. The former Heisman Trophy winner did a great job of staying poised under tremendous defensive pressure. And found a way to manage the game well enough to put his team in position to win late.

Burrow completed 28-37 passes for 348 yards and an interception. But he made the throws when he needed to most, including a 19-yard dime to JaMarr Chase to get the Bengals into field goal position late.

Running back Joe Mixon also gave Cincinnati some timely runs, carrying the ball 14 times for 54 yards and a TD.

The Bengals are on their way to their first AFC Championship game appearance since 1988. And with Joey B leading the way, Cincy fans have all the belief in the world that they can make a run at a Super Bowl title.