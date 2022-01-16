Look: Bengals Fans Loved Joe Burrow’s Postgame Interview

Joe Burrow helped lead the Bengals to the franchise’s first playoff victory in 31 years on Saturday. Following the win, Burrow was asked about how he felt after ending the drought.

“It’s a great win for us, the city, the organization,” the quarterback replied. “But we expected this so it’s not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division.”

Man I freaking love Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/oZ6vPhYrRR — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 16, 2022

“[We] took care of business. On to the next round,” Burrow concluded.

A last second interception secured the Bengals’ first playoff win since the 1990 season. Burrow was as solid as can be in his postseason debut. He completed 24-34 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

The former No. 1 overall pick made throw after throw. Carrying a Cincinnati offense that couldn’t really get much going in the ground game.

Joe Burrow has played 6 “have to have it games” in his career. 2019 LSU

Bama

Georgia (SEC title)

Oklahoma (semi)

Clemson (natty) 2021 BENGALS

Ravens (Week 16)

Chiefs (Week 17) In those games: 6-0 W-L

2,669 Pass Yds (444/game)

27 TD

0 Int @PaulHembo 👊🏻 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 12, 2022

Per usual, Burrow showcased a lot of poise and swagger. A swagger that has rubbed off on the rest of the team and city. While Burrow says the team may not be celebrating much, don’t expect the same from the Bengals fanbase.

Generations have waited for the franchise to get a long-awaited postseason W.

Who Dey.